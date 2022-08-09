Addison Rae Makes Another Shady Move Amid Messy Family Drama

Addison Rae and her family have been the center of some controversial drama recently. The TikTok star's father, Monty Lopez, has been facing heat for reportedly cheating on his wife, who is also Rae's mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, with a younger woman named Renée Ash, per Page Six. Even without the infidelity, Lopez and Easterling have had a tumultuous marriage and relationship over the years. They ended up getting divorced while Rae was still young and remarried each other in 2017 after rekindling their romance, according to People. They appeared to be in a good place prior to Lopez being exposed on social media for cheating.

Ash claimed Lopez told her that he was in the process of getting a divorce from Easterling and promised her they would have a family and life of their own soon. However, Lopez was quickly caught in a lie that sent social media users into a complete frenzy. Easterling broke her silence on the matter with an Instagram Story that read, "Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay." She continued the Story by emphasizing that her main concern will always be her children. Easterling then changed her Instagram bio to "single mom" shortly afterward, per Just Jared Jr.

Rae, on the other hand, has been eerily quiet on the matter despite one tweet claiming she's been struggling recently, but a recent action is suggesting the family drama is still in full swing.