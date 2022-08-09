Bravo Fans Aren't Shy About Which Celeb They Wish Would Join A Real Housewives Franchise

According to a survey conducted by Nicki Swift, over 25% (154) of 595 polled say that they would like to see Lindsay Lohan join "The Real Housewives of Dubai." It would certainly be interesting to see if Lohan would even have time to join a reality show, seeing how her career comeback has been going strong, including a new podcast called "The Lohdown." On her new venture, Lohan announced on Instagram, "Having starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, I'm usually the one being interviewed. But now, it's my turn to ask the questions."

"RHODubai" star Carole Stanbury told Page Six that she doesn't think Lohan would want to be a housewife. "Her first love is acting," she said. But then again, anything can happen, right?

Chrissy Teigen came in a little behind Lohan with 22% (135) saying that they would like to see her on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," while 19% (115) said that they would like to see "Jersey Shore" alum Snooki join "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." What's more, 11% (71) of Nicki Swift readers said Tamar Braxton would be a great fit on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," while 10% (61) said Vanessa Bryant should consider joining "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Only 9% (59) said Hilaria Baldwin should join "The Real Housewives of New York."