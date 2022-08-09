Olivia Newton-John's Niece Gives Insight Into The Star's Last Moments

Screen and music icon Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at age 73, following multiple diagnoses of breast cancer over the span of 30 years, per CNN. Husband John Easterling shared with social media followers the "Grease" star died that morning with family and friends by her side at her Southern Californian ranch.

First diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, the singer and actor would enter remission only for the cancer to return for a second and third time (in 2013 and 2017 respectively), per Australia's 9News. Newton-John confirmed in a 2017 Facebook post that her cancer had metastasized to her sacrum, putting her then-world tour on ice to undergo photon radiation therapy. Despite it all, the Newton-John maintained an upbeat attitude throughout her health struggle. The "Xanadu" star spoke of the power of manifestation in a 2019 "60 Minutes Australia" interview (via 9News), explaining, "When you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary illness diagnosis, you are suddenly given a possibility of a time limit." However, she chose not to focus on the grim stats, as she found it didn't help her personally.

Well-known for this positive outlook despite her long and serious affliction, Newton-John's niece has pulled back the curtains on what her final moments were really like.