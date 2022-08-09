Olivia Newton-John's Niece Gives Insight Into The Star's Last Moments
Screen and music icon Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at age 73, following multiple diagnoses of breast cancer over the span of 30 years, per CNN. Husband John Easterling shared with social media followers the "Grease" star died that morning with family and friends by her side at her Southern Californian ranch.
First diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, the singer and actor would enter remission only for the cancer to return for a second and third time (in 2013 and 2017 respectively), per Australia's 9News. Newton-John confirmed in a 2017 Facebook post that her cancer had metastasized to her sacrum, putting her then-world tour on ice to undergo photon radiation therapy. Despite it all, the Newton-John maintained an upbeat attitude throughout her health struggle. The "Xanadu" star spoke of the power of manifestation in a 2019 "60 Minutes Australia" interview (via 9News), explaining, "When you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary illness diagnosis, you are suddenly given a possibility of a time limit." However, she chose not to focus on the grim stats, as she found it didn't help her personally.
Well-known for this positive outlook despite her long and serious affliction, Newton-John's niece has pulled back the curtains on what her final moments were really like.
Olivia Newton-John experienced significant pain
Totti Goldsmith, Olivia Newton-John's niece, reveals that her aunt's last moments were, sadly, painful. That was due to the waning effect of the star's cannabinoids, Goldsmith shared with Australia's 9 Now News on August 9. "It's really helped her, but later on it wasn't enough," she said. Goldsmith added that Newton-John had a compromised immune system due to the cancer, leading to numerous secondary infections. So, as Goldmith explained, the "Grease" star's death didn't surprise family members as they all were aware of her grave condition.
Although Melbourne-based Goldsmith was two oceans away, she kept tabs on her aunt through the latter's husband John Easterling and her daughter, Chloe. "I couldn't get to America in time," she revealed, so instead, Easterling connected her with Newton-John via FaceTime to say her goodbyes. Goldsmith told Newton-John "all the things" she hoped to, and felt her aunt absorbed her words.
Another longtime member of Newton-John's inner circle, actor Jane Seymour, also recently shared her insights on Newton-John's condition toward the end. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Seymour described her friend as "so loving and so present" during their last meeting — despite the latter's "terrible pain." With both sensing the end was close, Seymour praised Newton-John for only focusing on the birds, horses, and dogs outside, "blissing out on the fact that she was alive in nature."