What Olivia Newton-John Said About Living With Breast Cancer Not Long Before Her Death

Without a doubt, Olivia Newton-John was one of the most influential faces in pop culture. The Australian actor shot to superstardom by starring in "Grease," but her success transcended the big screen. Her music career was also a massive success, with five of her songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100. This includes the ever-iconic hit "Physical," which stayed atop the charts for 10 consecutive weeks in 1981.

Sadly, Newton-John died at the age of 73 on August 8 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. According to Daily Mail, her passing prompted tributes from many other stars, including her "Grease" paramour, John Travolta. Writing that Newton-John "made all of our lives so much better," the actor declared his love for the late star, adding that her impact was "incredible." He then touchingly signed off as "your Danny," in reference to his "Grease" character.

At the time of her death, her husband, John Easterling, wrote on Facebook: "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer." Newton-John successfully fought cancer three times before succumbing to the disease, becoming a fierce advocate for other survivors in the process.