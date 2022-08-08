John Travolta's Tribute To Olivia Newton-John Will Make You Emotional

Actor and singer Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at the age of 73, and it's certain to say that watching yet another rerun of "Grease" will now feel differently knowing that she's not here anymore. Newton-John's husband John Easterling shared a statement with the public that pretty much summed up what many of her fans thought of the Australian singer and actor.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," Easterling said (via CNN). "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer." While her diagnosis of breast cancer wasn't an easy one throughout the years, the talent was a fighter as much as she was an entertainer, and an inspiration to so many people and the lives that she touched.

As many know, Newton-John's fans loved her thanks to her role as the iconic Sandy in "Grease," and of course, her extensive catalog of musical hits, like "Physical." While there's no doubt that her loved ones are mourning her death, there is someone else that has something to say about her and the impact that their relationship had on his life: his "Grease" co-star, John Travolta. In fact, his tribute to his former on-screen love interest on his Instagram account is making some of their fans emotional. Get ready to hold back those tears.