Amanda Seyfried Is Opening Up About Her Biggest Career Regret

Amanda Seyfried told Porter that there's a part of her that wishes she could have come up in an age like today, when there was more awareness of sexual harassment and protections on set. "Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen," she said. "Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why." That said, Seyfried acknowledges that she came out "pretty unscathed" from the time before #MeToo was a global movement.

Seyfried has acknowledged that she made a few mistakes over the years before. In an interview with Variety, she said, "I've made some decisions that have come back to haunt me, and that's OK. But I'm happier that I didn't do certain things because I would be stuck, you know? My big fear would be having to go to work and dreading it." She's also been open about feeling "grossed out" by certain things from her earlier career, like after "Mean Girls" when boys would ask her if it's raining by her breasts. "I was like 18 years old. It was just gross," she told Marie Claire.