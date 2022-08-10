Amanda Seyfried Is Opening Up About Her Biggest Career Regret
Whether you first saw Amanda Seyfried on "Veronica Mars," "Mean Girls," or somewhere else, we've all watched the star of Hulu's "The Dropout" go from teen movie star in the 2000s to grown-up leading lady. But while she's had the kind of career that any working actor (especially the young female ones in the aughts) would hope for, she does have just one or two regrets from her early days on the job.
These days, Seyfried is making headlines for playing the disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on "The Dropout," for which she nabbed an Emmy nomination. She's also gained recent critical acclaim for her work in the movies "Mank," "Mamma Mia," and "First Reformed," according to Rotten Tomatoes. In a recent interview, Seyfried said she's more sure of herself and more respected by others than ever before in her career. But there's one thing she wishes she could have changed.
Amanda Seyfriend regrets taking off her clothes for roles
Amanda Seyfried told Porter that there's a part of her that wishes she could have come up in an age like today, when there was more awareness of sexual harassment and protections on set. "Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen," she said. "Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why." That said, Seyfried acknowledges that she came out "pretty unscathed" from the time before #MeToo was a global movement.
Seyfried has acknowledged that she made a few mistakes over the years before. In an interview with Variety, she said, "I've made some decisions that have come back to haunt me, and that's OK. But I'm happier that I didn't do certain things because I would be stuck, you know? My big fear would be having to go to work and dreading it." She's also been open about feeling "grossed out" by certain things from her earlier career, like after "Mean Girls" when boys would ask her if it's raining by her breasts. "I was like 18 years old. It was just gross," she told Marie Claire.