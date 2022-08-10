The Tragic Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott confirmed the news on August 9 and praised the late anchor in a statement, saying, per Fox News, "Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked with." Pemmaraju, who was one of the first Indian-American anchors to work on a national news network, per Daily Mail, broke barriers and made history as she went on-air the day Fox News launched on October 7, 1996. She became a high-profile news anchor at the helm of "Fox News Now" and "Fox On Trends" before expanding her horizons to hosting various specials and filling in on different programs as a substitute host.
Her cause of death was not made public, but WBZ-TV News anchor David Wade spoke to her loved ones and tweeted, "Her family tells me she was a 'noble soul and pioneer' as an Indian Asian American news woman of prominence." Pemmaraju married Andrew Petkun, a millionaire businessman, in September 1993 (they later divorced), and they had one daughter, Kirina Alana Devi.
Fans of Pemmaraju have since chimed in on Twitter calling her "awesome," "classy," and "an excellent reporter." Her trailblazing nature was also remembered with one fan writing, "It was as always supportive to not only see an Indian American reporter but a good one." Indeed, throughout her career, Pemmaraju won a number of Emmys and was voted "Boston's Best Anchor" in 1996 and 1997 by Boston Magazine.
A look back at Uma Pemmaraju's life and career
Uma Pemmaraju was born in Rajahmundry, India in 1958, but grew up in San Antonio, Texas, per Daily Mail, after moving there with her family at age 6. Her interest in journalism was sparked early on by her grandfather, a newspaper publisher in India, per The Boston Globe (via Cult Education Institute), and she was so interested in news she jotted down world events she'd seen on TV in a daily journal.
However, she briefly pursued a different path, studying political science at San Antonio's Trinity University, per New York Post. Even so, her heart was set on journalism and she found work at local news stations in Dallas, Texas and Baltimore, Maryland before getting her big break at WBZ-TV in Boston, Massachusetts in the '90s. She then joined Fox News Channel when it launched in 1996, per Fox News, but left briefly to work at Bloomberg News before returning in 2003, per New York Post.
In addition to her work on the small screen, Pemmaraju also wrote for the San Antonio Express News and taught journalism at Emerson College and Harvard University. Speaking with The Boston Globe back in 1993, she explained her mission as a journalist was simple: give people a voice, help them, and bring about change. "I'm a conduit to help other people. I don't want to sound too sentimental, but that's what I'm about," she said. "I want to use my celebrity to help people, to help bring about something that needs to be done."