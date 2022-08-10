The Tragic Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott confirmed the news on August 9 and praised the late anchor in a statement, saying, per Fox News, "Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked with." Pemmaraju, who was one of the first Indian-American anchors to work on a national news network, per Daily Mail, broke barriers and made history as she went on-air the day Fox News launched on October 7, 1996. She became a high-profile news anchor at the helm of "Fox News Now" and "Fox On Trends" before expanding her horizons to hosting various specials and filling in on different programs as a substitute host.

Her cause of death was not made public, but WBZ-TV News anchor David Wade spoke to her loved ones and tweeted, "Her family tells me she was a 'noble soul and pioneer' as an Indian Asian American news woman of prominence." Pemmaraju married Andrew Petkun, a millionaire businessman, in September 1993 (they later divorced), and they had one daughter, Kirina Alana Devi.

Fans of Pemmaraju have since chimed in on Twitter calling her "awesome," "classy," and "an excellent reporter." Her trailblazing nature was also remembered with one fan writing, "It was as always supportive to not only see an Indian American reporter but a good one." Indeed, throughout her career, Pemmaraju won a number of Emmys and was voted "Boston's Best Anchor" in 1996 and 1997 by Boston Magazine.