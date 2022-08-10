Melanie Lynskey Reveals Heartbreaking Details About Brittany Murphy's Life

It's been over a decade since the tragic death of Brittany Murphy, but many fans are still mourning her loss to this day. On December 20, 2009, Murphy collapsed on the bathroom floor of her home in Los Angeles, where she lived with her husband, Simon Monjack, and her mom, Sharon. She was brought to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was pronounced dead the following morning. At the time, the coroner's office reported the primary cause of her death was "community-acquired pneumonia," along with iron deficiency anemia and multiple drug intoxication, per The New York Times. Interestingly, her husband passed a few months later due to similar causes. CNN reported he died of "acute pneumonia and severe anemia."

With Murphy being a universally loved actor, many were shocked by her sudden death, to the point that a string of conspiracy theories about her passing began popping up. In 2021, HBO Max released a two-part documentary series called "What Happened, Brittany Murphy?" to set the record straight once and for all. One of the most notable revelations was that she was reportedly under the control of Monjack, who had apparently cut off her access to friends and family and took over her career by acting as her manager, agent, and even makeup artist.

It's now been nearly 13 years since Murphy's passing, and her friend Melanie Lynskey divulged more tragic details about how the actor lived back then.