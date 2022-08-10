Kevin Federline's Tell-All Interview Gets Cut For A Heartbreaking Reason

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share a complicated past and present, especially regarding their co-parenting history. Over the years, the former couple, who divorced in July 2007 after three years of marriage, have had various custody arrangements of their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, per People.

In 2007, Spears infamously lost custody of her kids due to her alleged usage of drugs and alcohol, per Today. According to People, Federline had sole custody for several years. In October 2021, via another People report, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said that since the end of Spears' conservatorship, their sons "should be able to benefit from the removal of stress from her life so that they have their mom at her best."

Currently, that doesn't appear to be the case, as her teenage sons didn't attend Spears' recent wedding to Sam Asghari. While Federline has kept much of his personal life private, he's now revealing the nitty-gritty details about fatherhood and his family in an exclusive interview.