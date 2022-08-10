Rosario Dawson Sparks Romance Rumors After Cory Booker Split

Fans were shook when Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker announced in February that they were breaking up. The "Sin City" actor and the US senator, who confirmed being in a relationship in 2019, split after more than two years together, as reported by People. Though it's not clear what caused the fallout, the two reportedly ended things on amicable terms, with a source close to Booker saying they remained good friends. (A representative for the lawmaker declined to comment, however.)

To recall, Dawson and Booker first met at a political fundraising event in the summer of 2018, although they didn't start dating until months later when their paths crossed for a second time. When Dawson confirmed their romance to TMZ, Dawson described the New Jersey senator as an "amazing human being." "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant, and kind, and caring, and loving," she added. By 2020, it was confirmed that she and Booker were already living together in the politician's home in Newark's Central Ward. "This is the first time in my life I've really lived with somebody," Booker said in his profile for Buzzfeed. "And obviously Rosario and I are enjoying and adjusting to that."

Now, half a year after their unfortunate breakup, it appears that Dawson has moved from her ex as she introduced a new relationship to the public.