Rosario Dawson Sparks Romance Rumors After Cory Booker Split
Fans were shook when Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker announced in February that they were breaking up. The "Sin City" actor and the US senator, who confirmed being in a relationship in 2019, split after more than two years together, as reported by People. Though it's not clear what caused the fallout, the two reportedly ended things on amicable terms, with a source close to Booker saying they remained good friends. (A representative for the lawmaker declined to comment, however.)
To recall, Dawson and Booker first met at a political fundraising event in the summer of 2018, although they didn't start dating until months later when their paths crossed for a second time. When Dawson confirmed their romance to TMZ, Dawson described the New Jersey senator as an "amazing human being." "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant, and kind, and caring, and loving," she added. By 2020, it was confirmed that she and Booker were already living together in the politician's home in Newark's Central Ward. "This is the first time in my life I've really lived with somebody," Booker said in his profile for Buzzfeed. "And obviously Rosario and I are enjoying and adjusting to that."
Now, half a year after their unfortunate breakup, it appears that Dawson has moved from her ex as she introduced a new relationship to the public.
Rosario Dawson is rumored to be dating Nnamdi Okafor
Six months after splitting from Senator Cory Booker, Rosario Dawson is sparking serious romance rumors with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor. After the "Love, Death, & Robots" actor shared a video of the pair at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on August 8. In the clip, Dawson and Okafor are seen making silly faces to the camera while riding on the back of a moving golf cart. The poet then can be heard telling Dawson, "Love you, babe." To which she replied with a smile, "Love you, too."
The post, which Dawson captioned with a simple heart on fire emoji, immediately generated a lot of buzz among her followers. Fans and friends alike expressed their happiness for the actress, including Booker himself, who showed his support by "liking" the post (per E! News). According to The Jasmine Brand, it was back in June when Okafor first hinted at his relationship with Dawson, sharing Instagram snaps of the pair while out on a romantic date. During that time, the actor also left a flirty comment in one of her beau's old posts where he reportedly joked about not waking up to the love of his life. She wrote, "I got you boo," followed by a red heart emoji. Okafor has since made his Instagram private, unfortunately, which means that eager fans will have to wait until Dawson decides to finally spill the beans on their love affair. We're keeping our eyes peeled!