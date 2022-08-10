The Tragic Death Of Celebrity Stunt Legend Gene LeBell

Legendary stunt worker and mixed martial artist Gene LeBell died on August 9. The news was confirmed by actor and former MMA fighter Bas Rutten on Facebook. "The great Gene Lebell, toughest man I know, has passed away and left us at the age of 89," Rutten wrote, retelling several epic stories involving the deceased stunt icon. LeBell famously worked with Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Ronda Rousey, and more. Nicknamed the "Godfather of Grappling," the martial artist also fought the likes of Elvis Presly and John Wayne on film, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Rousey had a close bond with LeBell. He had known the former UFC champion "since she was a kid," as he told Kung-Fu Kingdom in 2018. When news of LeBell's death was announced, Rousey posted a photo him planting a kiss on her cheek to her Instagram, and added the caption "Legend" with a heart emoji. WWE icon Triple H also paid his respects on social media. "Gene LeBell remained a towering figure in the history and expansion of mixed martial arts and sports entertainment," he tweeted.

LeBell's expansive resume included stunt work on "The Green Hornet" television series, "Rocky IV," "Rapid Fire," and "Rush Hour," yet he remained relatively unscathed. "I've never had any injury in my stunt career that would've stopped me from going to work the next day," he told Kung-Fu Kingdom. Perhaps more impressive than his onscreen work were the rumors that followed LeBell about Bruce Lee and Steven Seagal.