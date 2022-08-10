Is Olivia Jade Still Close With Her Mom Lori Loughlin?

Olivia Jade is a YouTube star who rose to fame after her parents Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin were involved in a university admissions scandal that shocked the internet. Loughlin is widely-known for her role as Aunt Becky in which she spent nearly a decade on the hit series "Full House," and the reboot "Fuller House," per IMDb. Her husband Giannulli is a fashion designer known in the industry for launching the highly successful, budget-friendly line Mossimo in 1986, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the pair was well established in their careers, in 2019 Loughlin and Giannulli became notoriously known for their connection to the admissions scandal that involved mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, per E! News. According to CNBC, the couple paid a whopping $500,000 as a bribe to secure their daughters enrollment to University of Southern California as part of the crew team although neither of the girls had any desire in the sport. "Bella and Olivia are suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents' decisions," told ET. According to the insider, Jade is "really angry with her parents" meanwhile her sister Rose is "so embarrassed she doesn't even want to go out."

Although it's now been three years since the family was embroiled in a scandal that made national headlines for weeks, many have often wondered where Jade stands with her mother today.