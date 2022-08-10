Matthew Lawrence Cues '90s Nostalgia With Vacation Pal Amid Divorce

Who knew Chilli from TLC and Matthew Lawrence meeting up would be the '90s crossover we needed? The former teen heartthrob was one of the biggest actors throughout the '80s and '90s, appearing in television shows like "Gimme a Break!," "Brotherly Love," and "Bringing Up Jack." However, his most memorable role was when he played Jack Hunter in "Boy Meets World," per IMDb. "Looking back ... we had such an amazing experience, such a different, amazing childhood that I don't think any of us really have any regrets," Lawrence said during a "Boy Meets World" press conference.

Chilli also had the '90s era on lock. The singer is known for her legendary run with the all-girl group TLC, which was formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1991, according to Black Past. TLC was responsible for some of the biggest hits like "Waterfalls," "Unpretty," and "Creep" to name a few, per The Guardian. "We were family and we always stuck together," Chilli said during an interview with Detroit Metro Times.

While the two had a major impact on the '90s music and television culture, many were shocked to find out Chilli and Lawrence are actually pretty close after fans caught them spending some quality time together.