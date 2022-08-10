Matthew Lawrence Cues '90s Nostalgia With Vacation Pal Amid Divorce
Who knew Chilli from TLC and Matthew Lawrence meeting up would be the '90s crossover we needed? The former teen heartthrob was one of the biggest actors throughout the '80s and '90s, appearing in television shows like "Gimme a Break!," "Brotherly Love," and "Bringing Up Jack." However, his most memorable role was when he played Jack Hunter in "Boy Meets World," per IMDb. "Looking back ... we had such an amazing experience, such a different, amazing childhood that I don't think any of us really have any regrets," Lawrence said during a "Boy Meets World" press conference.
Chilli also had the '90s era on lock. The singer is known for her legendary run with the all-girl group TLC, which was formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1991, according to Black Past. TLC was responsible for some of the biggest hits like "Waterfalls," "Unpretty," and "Creep" to name a few, per The Guardian. "We were family and we always stuck together," Chilli said during an interview with Detroit Metro Times.
While the two had a major impact on the '90s music and television culture, many were shocked to find out Chilli and Lawrence are actually pretty close after fans caught them spending some quality time together.
Matthew Lawrence and Chilli are not dating despite being spotted in Hawaii
According to TMZ, Chilli and Matthew Lawrence were spotted having some fun in the sun at a beach in Hawaii. Cameras caught the two relaxing on a lounge chair before heading into the water to take a swim. While it is a pretty epic matchup, a representative for Chilli made it very clear they are not in a relationship and instead just two friends hanging out. According to the outlet, TLC was actually booked for a show Hawaii and Lawrence stopped by with some of his friends to enjoy the concert.
Lawrence and Chilli's recent outing comes just six months after the actor's ex-wife Cheryl Burke filed for divorce, per Us Weekly. The couple briefly dated back in 2007 and eventually got married in May 2019. However, after nearly three years of marriage, the two decided to call it quits and according to documents obtained by People, Burke noted irreconcilable differences were the cause of their demise. "We definitely did try. People evolve. People grow. And sometimes they grow together and sometimes they unfortunately grow apart," she told the outlet.
Although the actor has yet to publicly make a statement, Lawrence responded to Burke's filing in court by requesting the removal of any spousal support on both ends and also asked for their prenuptial agreement to be honored, E! News reported.