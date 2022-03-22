Matthew Lawrence Hits Back At Cheryl Burke's Divorce Filing

Although Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke's divorce may have come as a surprise to some, their relationship hasn't always been smooth sailing. The pair met and started dating back in 2007, and broke up just a couple years later, per Us Weekly. They then took a several-year hiatus and rekindled things in 2017. After so many years apart, it seemed like the former couple wanted to make up for lost time. The dancer told Us Weekly in October 2017, "We really want to do it right. We want to do the steps of being engaged, moving in together, getting married and having kids." She added that she wasn't "getting any younger."

The "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor was also optimistic that their second go-around was meant to be. In April 2018, Lawrence told Us Weekly that the key to their success as a couple was having a strong friendship base. "We can actually hang out," he stated, adding, "When we go away together, we really enjoy it. When it's just the two of us, it's the best."

Lawrence and Burke got engaged in May 2018 and married a year later in May 2019. However, less than three years after tying the knot, TMZ reported on February 23 that the former "Dancing With the Stars" professional had filed for divorce at a Los Angeles courthouse. According to the divorce filing, the duo officially split on January 7. Lawrence has since submitted a response to the filing.