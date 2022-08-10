NeNe Leakes Heats Up Andy Cohen Lawsuit Feud With New Claims

If anyone knows the kind of drama-firestorm former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes is capable of conjuring, it's Andy Cohen. While Page Six reported that the iconic Housewife is "in talks" to settle her discrimination lawsuit against Cohen, Bravo, and NBCUniversal, Leakes has turned up the heat on social media.

Leakes filed her lawsuit in April of 2022, according to the Associated Press, alleging that the production companies and executives created a toxic environment where racism was allowed to flourish. The lawsuit alleges, "NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged."

Specifically, Leakes' suit accuses her former costar, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, of making racist remarks for years, which everyone from Bravo to Cohen himself let slide. According to Leakes, Zolciak-Biermann made comments that perpetuated racist stereotypes and used a racial slur after a dispute with cast members. The lawsuit also alleges that production never addressed Leakes' complaints and instead gave Zolciak-Biermann got her own spinoff show. Meanwhile, Leakes claims that her complaints of racism contributed to her getting forced off the show.

If the language in NeNe Leakes' lawsuit against Andy Cohen and Bravo sounds tough, the ex-"Real Housewife" is going even harder on social media.