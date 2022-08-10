This Is The Celebrity Breakup That Broke Fans' Hearts The Most
Ah, celebrity breakups. Sometimes the worst ones can hurt fans almost as much as their own breakups. Okay, maybe not that bad, but you get what we mean. But which celebrity breakup broke the most hearts around the world? Nicki Swift surveyed fans to find out which A-lister split caused the most all-around heartache.
Was it Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston? Did Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's divorce cause you to stop believing in love? Or maybe it was the end of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's marriage that had you in your feelings. Could it even have been the breakup of famously hot blondes Anna Faris and Chris Pratt that broke hearts?
You may be surprised by the results (or maybe you won't). But one thing is clear — real fans don't forgive and forget very easily. Even after 20 years.
Fans can't get over Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
According to our survey, you all voted Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston the heartbreakingest heartbreak with nearly 24% of the vote. Y'all, these two have been divorced since 2005, according to People. They've been broken up for 17 years and you're still not over it? Well, we kind of get it.
Apparently Brad Pitt is just a heartbreaker in general, because second place also went to a Pitt Split (we'll see ourselves out). Following closely behind was the end of Pitt and Angelina Jolie with 21% of the vote. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet came in third, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in fourth, with Anna Farris and Chris Pratt in fifth place. Only 9% of responses were votes for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, whose split broke the fewest fan hearts. Tough break!
We do have to say, if fans are still upset about the Brad and Jen split, it probably is true that their's is still the saddest celebrity breakup of all time.