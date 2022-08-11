Vanessa Bryant's Court Statement About Kobe's Death Scene Is Beyond Devastating

Vanessa Bryant's unimaginable nightmare is still going as she headed to court regarding the tragic deaths of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and teenage daughter, Gigi Bryant. As the world already knows, the father and daughter were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, and, eight months later, the Los Angeles Times reported that Vanessa was suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the county's fire department, the county, and eight individual officers, alleging that photos were taken of the crash scene that showed the deceased bodies of the victims of the horrific accident. It was also alleged that the disturbing photos had then been shown to a bartender, Victor Gutierrez, at a bar by one of the police officers who took them.

A patron of the bar, Ralph Mendez, spoke candidly about the night the photos were showed to ABC 7 in January, explaining he was the one who filed a complaint against Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Joey Cruz, who's alleged to have shown the images. "It just sounded wrong on different levels, whether it's illegal or not," Mendez said after Gutierrez told him what he'd seen, while Gutierrez testified that the photos were very graphic and even depicted body parts.

The case finally went to trial in August 2022 after being pushed back, and Vanessa's reaction to the ordeal is breaking hearts around the world once again.