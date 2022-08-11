JC Chasez's New Look Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Unlike bandmate Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez has lived a fairly low-profile lifestyle since his NSYNC days. However, he isn't shy about making a big appearance here and there.

In 2019, Chasez joined singer Ariana Grande and fellow NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Lance Bass to sing a surprise performance of "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" and "Tearin' Up My Heart" during her Coachella set. "I'm humble and grateful. Thank you @arianagrande for giving me a moment I will never forget. It was better than a dream because you are real," Chasez expressed on Instagram. After laying low, Chasez and his partner, Jennifer HuYoung, were snapped by the paparazzi in May 2021 while out and about. The Sun insisted the "It's Gonna Be Me" singer looked "unrecognizable" while sporting a bright pink beanie and a comfy ensemble that consisted of sweatpants, a t-shirt, and sneakers. A year later, Chasez documented his appearance at the White House Correspondents Garden Brunch in Washington D.C.

Moving with the times, it appears that Chasez has decided to launch his own TikTok account. Even though he has remained relatively active on social media recently, his first upload on the video-sharing platform has everyone saying one particular thing.