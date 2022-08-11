Kanye West Solidifies Bond With Two Celeb Friends In The Most Permanent Way
Kanye "Ye" West doesn't seem to have the best track record when it comes to keeping friends in the industry. In 2018, Ye was involved in a hip-hop beef with Drake that no one ever saw coming — not even the Canadian rapper himself. Although the two collaborated on some of the biggest hits over the years and appeared to have a great relationship, Drake was blindsided when he found out Ye leaked confidential information about his newborn son to his rival, Pusha T, per the Fader. Pusha then released the Ye-produced "Infrared" and the diss track "The Story of Adidon" — the latter of which revealed that Drake fathered a child and brought his songwriting into question.
"There's a diss song toward me ["Infrared"] that you produced, that's talking about writing?" Drake said on HBO's "The Shop" (via Us Weekly). "I was just there with you as friends helping you, and now you're dissing me ... this is dark." Drake and Ye's feud lasted for a few years, but after several diss tracks and numerous online threats, the rappers seemingly squashed their beef in 2021.
John Legend also opened up about his run-in with Ye and why their friendship is now over after nearly two decades. "We publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship," Legend said on "The Axe Files" podcast (via Today). However, Ye has proven he still has industry friends in a major way.
Kanye 'Ye' West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Steve Lacy are marked forever
Kanye "Ye" West may not get along with everyone in the industry, but he appears to have taken his friendship with Steve Lacy and Lil Uzi Vert to the next level. Lacy shared a photo on Instagram flaunting his new matching tattoo with Uzi and Ye. "We here forever technically," he wrote in the caption. Mez Afram, the tattoo artist who inked the trio, was also spotted in the photo as she posed for the mirror selfie. "This is the most random pairing of people i've ever seen," one user commented under her post.
Ye and Uzi's friendship dates back several years. In 2018, they met up in NYC and later that year were both featured on Travis Scott's song "Watch." "Me and 'Ye' been working ever since Lil Uzi ever existed in his music career," Uzi told Complex. "We have like hundreds of stuff, but trying to get it together."
As for Ye's relationship with Lacy, not much about their relationship is known, however the "Stronger" rapper made it clear how he feels about the rising star. On July 15, Lacey released his second studio album "Gemini Rights" and Ye wasted no time to shout his praises about the singer's project — calling him "one of the most inspiring people on the planet" (via NME). While many had no idea the trio was even that close, their friendship is now stamped forever.