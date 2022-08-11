Kanye West Solidifies Bond With Two Celeb Friends In The Most Permanent Way

Kanye "Ye" West doesn't seem to have the best track record when it comes to keeping friends in the industry. In 2018, Ye was involved in a hip-hop beef with Drake that no one ever saw coming — not even the Canadian rapper himself. Although the two collaborated on some of the biggest hits over the years and appeared to have a great relationship, Drake was blindsided when he found out Ye leaked confidential information about his newborn son to his rival, Pusha T, per the Fader. Pusha then released the Ye-produced "Infrared" and the diss track "The Story of Adidon" — the latter of which revealed that Drake fathered a child and brought his songwriting into question.

"There's a diss song toward me ["Infrared"] that you produced, that's talking about writing?" Drake said on HBO's "The Shop" (via Us Weekly). "I was just there with you as friends helping you, and now you're dissing me ... this is dark." Drake and Ye's feud lasted for a few years, but after several diss tracks and numerous online threats, the rappers seemingly squashed their beef in 2021.

John Legend also opened up about his run-in with Ye and why their friendship is now over after nearly two decades. "We publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship," Legend said on "The Axe Files" podcast (via Today). However, Ye has proven he still has industry friends in a major way.