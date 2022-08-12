Mark Harmon Finally Reveals The Truth About His NCIS Exit

For 18 years, Mark Harmon led the titular investigation team in "NCIS" as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Portraying the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Gibbs since his 2003 introduction on "JAG," Harmon's most iconic role contributed to him earning a place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. It was a shock, then, when — following months of speculation — The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Season 19 Episode 4 of "NCIS," which aired in October 2021, was Harmon's last.

With Gibbs retiring to go fly-fishing in peace, executive producer and showrunner Steve Binder reassured fans at the time that Harmon will remain "an integral part of the fabric of the show" and to "never count Leroy Gibbs out," per THR. Understandably saddened still, one fan tweeted upon the news of his exit that Harmon was the "main reason I watch NCIS," with another saluting the veteran actor for "his performance thru 18 years as Gibbs."

With Season 19 of "NCIS" airing its season finale in May, Harmon recently broke his silence on his much-discussed departure.