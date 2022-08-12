Why Many Think Melania May Have Ratted Out Donald Trump

When CNN reported that the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort property, the internet quickly went wild with speculation. Donald is currently embroiled in multiple investigations, between the January 6 insurrection and his business dealings in New York. Though some suspected the raid would result in breakthroughs for one of those ongoing cases, ABC News recently reported it took place for a different reason altogether. According to their sources, the Department of Justice and the FBI suspected Donald of hanging onto classified documents, which could impact national security.

Despite the serious nature of the investigation, Twitter never misses an opportunity to create memes. Donald put out a lengthy statement about the situation on his platform, Truth Social (via Politico). "They even broke into my safe," he mentioned. At this, some Twitter users implied that the former first lady, Melania Trump, was probably all too happy to provide the code.

What began as jokes about a seemingly awkward relationship, however, has gotten significantly more real. The Wall Street Journal recently reported (via CNN) that, after an initial investigation into Donald's property in June, someone close to the situation told the FBI that more documents could be at the club. Now, the world has gone from writing quips to writing questions like, "Who's the rat?"