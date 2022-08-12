Ben Affleck Reportedly Wasn't Totally Happy About Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot, almost 20 years after their original wedding was supposed to take place in 2003. You'd think that Affleck would spend their long-awaited honeymoon in a state of sheer bliss. But apparently there was at least one aspect of the couple's post-marriage vacation in France that left the actor pretty darn crabby.
Lopez announced that the couple had officially said their "I do's" on her newsletter, On the JLo (via TMZ), along with a ton of adorable, personal wedding photos. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
After everyone on the internet stopped screaming with excitement for the reunited pair, photos of Mr. and Mrs. Affleck on their Parisian honeymoon started popping up everywhere. And apparently this is where Affleck started to get mad.
Ben Affleck was upset with the paparazzi attention
Apparently Ben Affleck was none-too-thrilled by the massive amount of paparazzi following him and Jennifer Lopez (plus their kids) all around their honeymoon. "Ben is used to the flashing lights," a source told Page Six. "But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen's made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off."
In fairness to Affleck, we have seen a ton of photos from their theoretically personal family trip. Plus, as Page Six noted, we have to remember that "excessive media attention" was the reason their original wedding date was postponed, never to be rescheduled.
In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel for Men's Journal back in 2017, Affleck described one reason he has trouble with the paps. "I think, in all seriousness, you can't help but be critical of yourself when your work is thrown back in your face and you see yourself all the time. Especially with paparazzi pictures," he said. "They do the opposite of movies. They try to pick the one where you look the most bloated and grotesque." No wonder he's not a fan!