Ben Affleck Reportedly Wasn't Totally Happy About Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot, almost 20 years after their original wedding was supposed to take place in 2003. You'd think that Affleck would spend their long-awaited honeymoon in a state of sheer bliss. But apparently there was at least one aspect of the couple's post-marriage vacation in France that left the actor pretty darn crabby.

Lopez announced that the couple had officially said their "I do's" on her newsletter, On the JLo (via TMZ), along with a ton of adorable, personal wedding photos. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

After everyone on the internet stopped screaming with excitement for the reunited pair, photos of Mr. and Mrs. Affleck on their Parisian honeymoon started popping up everywhere. And apparently this is where Affleck started to get mad.