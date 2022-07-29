Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Honeymoon Was Everything They Wanted

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are two smitten newlyweds! Rumors of the pair's whirlwind rekindling of their romance began in 2021, as they were said to spending time together by outlets like Page Six. The relationship was confirmed in July 2021 when Lopez posted a series of Instagram photos to celebrate her 52nd birthday, including one image of her and Affleck sharing a kiss.

Lopez revealed that she and Affleck had become engaged in April 2022, per People, and CNN confirmed on July 18 that the two had tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony. In a newsletter penned after the nuptials, TMZ shared, Lopez wrote about marrying Affleck two decades after the couple was first engaged. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez said. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world." In addition, Lopez called this the "best possible wedding [they] could have imagined."

The pair decided to go on a European post-wedding trip, which sounds like it was a dream vacation.