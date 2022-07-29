Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Honeymoon Was Everything They Wanted
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are two smitten newlyweds! Rumors of the pair's whirlwind rekindling of their romance began in 2021, as they were said to spending time together by outlets like Page Six. The relationship was confirmed in July 2021 when Lopez posted a series of Instagram photos to celebrate her 52nd birthday, including one image of her and Affleck sharing a kiss.
Lopez revealed that she and Affleck had become engaged in April 2022, per People, and CNN confirmed on July 18 that the two had tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony. In a newsletter penned after the nuptials, TMZ shared, Lopez wrote about marrying Affleck two decades after the couple was first engaged. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez said. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world." In addition, Lopez called this the "best possible wedding [they] could have imagined."
The pair decided to go on a European post-wedding trip, which sounds like it was a dream vacation.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had the 'best time' during their post-wedding vacation
Following their Las Vegas wedding ceremony, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their love with a vacation to remember. The Hollywood power couple traveled to Paris, France with their children after tying the knot, as reported by Hello! Magazine. Some of the Paris expeditions Affleck and Lopez embarked on with their children included going on a boat cruise, viewing artwork at the L'Orangerie Museum, and shopping at various stores like La Samaritaine, a Parisian department store, and Sephora.
A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the couple's travels, saying that Affleck and Lopez "really had the time of their lives." Another source previously stated to ET that they considered this celebration to be a trip rather a honeymoon. "Ben and Jen had the best time in Paris," the source said. "It was so nice being away together with their kids and just eat, relax, celebrate Jen's birthday and have some time off from work. Jen and Ben both love Paris, and Jen especially finds it to be so romantic."
This memorable vacay has since ended, and Lopez has traveled to Capri, Italy, with one of her children, Emme, per Daily Mail. Affleck, meanwhile, is currently on set and revisiting his role as Batman opposite Jason Momoa for the latest "Aquaman" installment.