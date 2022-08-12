Paul McCartney Is Mourning A Tragic Family Loss

While you may be well aware of the fact that Paul McCartney is an entertainment industry icon, who is both successful and super-wealthy, there are a few things you might not know about him. That includes the fact that he has faced a fair share of tragedy over the years. For instance, his mother, Mary, died of cancer when he was 14 years old, according to People.

It's a loss that may have found its way into McCartney's songwriting without the star even realizing at the time. He talked about his famous hit, "Yesterday," in his book, "Lyrics: 1956 to the Present," saying (via People), "Every time I come to the line 'I'm not half the man I used to be,' I remember I'd lost my mother about eight years before that ... It was so strange that the loss of our mother to cancer was simply not discussed." He continued to reflect on the song's deeper meaning. "We barely knew what cancer was, but I'm now not surprised that the whole experience surfaced in this song where sweetness competes with a pain you can't quite describe," he added.

Then in May 1967, McCartney met Linda Eastman at a London nightclub and admits he was immediately drawn to her, according to The Guardian. The pair got married two years later and stayed together until she died of cancer at the age of 56 in 1998. Now, McCartney is mourning another tragic family loss from cancer that happens to be connected to his late wife.