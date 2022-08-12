Paul McCartney Is Mourning A Tragic Family Loss
While you may be well aware of the fact that Paul McCartney is an entertainment industry icon, who is both successful and super-wealthy, there are a few things you might not know about him. That includes the fact that he has faced a fair share of tragedy over the years. For instance, his mother, Mary, died of cancer when he was 14 years old, according to People.
It's a loss that may have found its way into McCartney's songwriting without the star even realizing at the time. He talked about his famous hit, "Yesterday," in his book, "Lyrics: 1956 to the Present," saying (via People), "Every time I come to the line 'I'm not half the man I used to be,' I remember I'd lost my mother about eight years before that ... It was so strange that the loss of our mother to cancer was simply not discussed." He continued to reflect on the song's deeper meaning. "We barely knew what cancer was, but I'm now not surprised that the whole experience surfaced in this song where sweetness competes with a pain you can't quite describe," he added.
Then in May 1967, McCartney met Linda Eastman at a London nightclub and admits he was immediately drawn to her, according to The Guardian. The pair got married two years later and stayed together until she died of cancer at the age of 56 in 1998. Now, McCartney is mourning another tragic family loss from cancer that happens to be connected to his late wife.
Paul McCartney posted a message following his brother-in-law's death
When Paul McCartney married Linda Eastman back in the 1960s, the musician also gained a brother-in-law, John Eastman. Along with becoming a member of McCartney's extended family, John also acted as the star's lawyer for many years, according to Page Six. Even after Linda's death, the two men remained close, which is why McCartney shared a touching message on social media on August 11, following John's death at 83 years old from pancreatic cancer.
"John was a great man. One of the nicest and smartest people I have had the good luck to have known in my life," McCartney wrote on Instagram, while posting a photo of himself and his now-late brother-in-law seemingly having fun together while performing yoga poses. The star went on to add, "There is so much more that can be said of his incredible qualities, but words can hardly describe his passion for life and our affection for this amazing man. He will be sorely missed but always held dear in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him."
"So sorry for your loss and my thoughts go to the entire Eastman/McCartney family," one of the singer's followers wrote in response to the Instagram post, echoing what so many others were saying in the comments. Another person wrote, "Paul this is such a wonderful tribute to the lifelong friend and family — a true and trusted friend."