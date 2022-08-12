Vanessa Bryant Breaks Down After Witness Recalls Insensitive Joke About Kobe's Remains

Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant on January 26, 2020, Vanessa Bryant discovered photos of her deceased husband and daughter had allegedly been shared by members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In September 2020, Vanessa filed a civil suit against the Sheriff's Department, alleging eight department members took photos of Kobe and Gianna's remains at the crash site using their personal phones, later showing the gruesome pictures in public settings. In December 2021, a case dismissal request from the Los Angeles County was denied. "It infuriates me that the people I trusted to protect the dignity of my husband and daughter abused their positions to obtain souvenirs of their deaths," Vanessa said at the time, per People.

Shortly after selecting a jury, the case went to trial on August 10. Vanessa's lawyer, Luis Li, had strong words in his opening statements. "They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs," Li told the jury, per Rolling Stone. "They took close-ups of limbs, of burnt flesh." Later testimonies about photos of her late husband and daughter's remains proved too much for Vanessa, and she reportedly left the courtroom amid sobs.

Sadly, the painful testimony isn't over for Vanessa, as a new witness recalled a horrifying joke one firefighter allegedly made about Kobe's remains, according to Nicki Swift's courtroom reporter.