Marshawn Lynch's Startling Arrest Footage Is Causing A Stir

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested on August 9 after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police came across a troubling sight at a traffic stop. According to the police report, per USA Today, Lynch was found in a Shelby GT500 Coupe officers deemed "undriveable," with a missing front wheel, tires, and rims. Lynch, who had been spotted running curbs just prior, was allegedly discovered asleep in the driver's seat sporting "bloodshot, watery eyes" and smelling of alcohol.

According to the LVMPD, Lynch told officers he was not under the influence, but that he did steal said vehicle. Nonetheless, Lynch was still charged with a misdemeanor of driving under the influence, refusal to surrender proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane, per The New York Times. The report goes on to add that Lynch was uncooperative both when asked to do a field sobriety test as well as to give a blood sample for testing. In addition to several fines from the NFL itself, the former pro athlete, sadly, has a history of driving-related arrests, including a 2008 hit-and-run, a 2012 DUI and a 2014 "wet reckless" charge, per USA Today.

Two days after details of the police report surfaced, bodycam footage from Lynch's latest arrest was released, stirring up quite a discussion on Twitter.