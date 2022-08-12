Nearly 30% Of Fans Agree That This Celeb Is The Most Stylish In Hollywood
2022 is the first year more people are back in public, and it's been a wonderful year for fashion. 2022 was the first Met Gala since the pandemic, and the first year many awards shows are back in person since COVID-19. Even though life isn't quite back to normal, it's inspiring to see favorite celebrities out and about again. With that in mind, Nicki Swift asked fans who the most stylish celebrity in Hollywood was, and the answer might surprise you.
But first, the nominees: On the catwalk is the undeniably stylish Blake Lively. Who could forget her epic Met Gala looks throughout years? It was also a big year for Sarah Jessica Parker with "And Just Like That..." the sequel to "Sex and the City," hitting HBO, and with being in the spotlight more than usual, you bet "Carrie" was strutting her stuff. Then there's Jennifer Lopez, a.k.a. Mrs. Affleck, who wowed fans with her elegant and beautiful wedding ensemble. Of course, Lizzo is certainly never one to miss, with her iconic looks overflowing with sexy confidence. And what about Rihanna? The pink revealing outfit she chose to announce her pregnancy was everything. Last but not least is Beyoncé, who went full glam for her seventh album "Renaissance," never ceasing to amaze fans with her fabulous fashion sense.
Long story short? It's been a big year for celeb style! But in a Nicki Swift survey, nearly 30% of fans agreed that one celeb is the most stylish in Hollywood.
Jennifer Lopez is the style queen of Hollywood
In a Nicki Swift survey of 595 people, almost 30% of those surveyed voted Jennifer Lopez as the most stylish celebrity in Hollywood. JLo rocks the red carpet and looks chic going to Dunkin' with her new husband, Ben Affleck. The fact that Lopez is seen as a style icon at 53 shows what a boss the multi-hyphenate celebrity is.
Nearly 18% of respondents voted Beyoncé as the second celebrity with the best sense of style. Queen Bey is synonymous with fashion, so it's not hard to argue. Look no further than the cover of British Vogue for July to witness Beyoncé's fashion brilliance. Not surprisingly, Rihanna came in next with over 17% of the votes. Out of all the celebrities listed on the survey, we have to give snaps to Rihanna for her fabulous sense of style as the mother of an infant. Blake Lively was close behind with 17%, with the co-chair of the 2022 Met Gala slaying at the event. Town & Country called Lively's Versace gown at the Gala a "love letter to New York City."
As for the survey's other choices, Sarah Jessica Parker and Lizzo got over 13% and just under 4% of the votes, respectively. Although they might have rounded out the list, there's no denying these two are trailblazers in fashion and deserve their due.