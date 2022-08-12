Nearly 30% Of Fans Agree That This Celeb Is The Most Stylish In Hollywood

2022 is the first year more people are back in public, and it's been a wonderful year for fashion. 2022 was the first Met Gala since the pandemic, and the first year many awards shows are back in person since COVID-19. Even though life isn't quite back to normal, it's inspiring to see favorite celebrities out and about again. With that in mind, Nicki Swift asked fans who the most stylish celebrity in Hollywood was, and the answer might surprise you.

But first, the nominees: On the catwalk is the undeniably stylish Blake Lively. Who could forget her epic Met Gala looks throughout years? It was also a big year for Sarah Jessica Parker with "And Just Like That..." the sequel to "Sex and the City," hitting HBO, and with being in the spotlight more than usual, you bet "Carrie" was strutting her stuff. Then there's Jennifer Lopez, a.k.a. Mrs. Affleck, who wowed fans with her elegant and beautiful wedding ensemble. Of course, Lizzo is certainly never one to miss, with her iconic looks overflowing with sexy confidence. And what about Rihanna? The pink revealing outfit she chose to announce her pregnancy was everything. Last but not least is Beyoncé, who went full glam for her seventh album "Renaissance," never ceasing to amaze fans with her fabulous fashion sense.

Long story short? It's been a big year for celeb style! But in a Nicki Swift survey, nearly 30% of fans agreed that one celeb is the most stylish in Hollywood.