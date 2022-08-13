Anne Heche's Advice To Her Younger Self Is Sure To Hit Fans Hard

Throughout the 1990s, Anne Heche became a pop culture mainstay and starred in some of the biggest titles of the decade, including "Volcano" and "Six Days, Seven Nights." In 2020, the actor spoke to Backstage about her heyday in Hollywood and her chops as a performer — including the advice she would give her younger self. "I would've taken more advice and asked more questions. I was a bit of a wild animal, as my agent used to describe me," she told the outlet, noting that she didn't have any connections in the entertainment industry at the time.

"I met many people who wanted to help, and I didn't see they were trying to help me because I was trying to be strong and do what I thought was right," she added. Her confession is all the more heartbreaking considering Heche's struggles with substance abuse, and the fact that a blood test showed that she had cocaine in her system at the time of her fatal crash.

"Listen to people," she advised her younger self. "Open up your heart enough to know that people are trying to help, because they are."