Justin Sylvester Explains His Uncomfortable On-Air Moment With Jenna Bush Hager

Pairing former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager with veteran host Hoda Kotb for "TODAY" on NBC was an interesting choice by all accounts. However, the ratings for the show proved the two a popular match. Kotb herself even joked about how their excitement to work together causes them to interrupt each other frequently.

Occasionally, "TODAY" brings on guest hosts if one or both can't film for whatever reason. A regular guest on the series, Justin Sylvester of "Daily Pop," proved that maybe Hager's chemistry with Kotb doesn't translate to other hosts. During a cooking segment, Hager awkwardly tried to put her hands on Sylvester's shoulder, causing him to push her away multiple times, per Page Six. As a result, social media ran with the uncomfortable scene, calling the host out for making Sylvester appear anxious.

"1:27 That's one... 1:34 That's two... 1:47 That's three... 1:57 That's four... 2:04 That's five. Then at 2:10, she asks him if he wants her to go all dejected and whatnot... What do you think the answer is?" wrote one fan, according to The Sun. However, Sylvester revealed that the awkward moment was perhaps an attempt at witty banter gone terribly wrong.