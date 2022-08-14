The Project That Could Make Taylor Swift An Oscar Winner

If there was an award for perfection, Taylor Swift probably would've won it by now, and in all likelihood, she'd keep it where she keeps all her other honors, including her 11 Grammys and record-breaking 25 Billboard Music Awards. Despite all the accolades bestowed upon Swift, the singer has yet to count an Oscar among them — but it looks like that could change soon. The "Bad Blood" vocalist previously directed six music videos of her own, including those for "All Too Well," "The Man," and "Cardigan," all of which were ineligible for an Oscar, a prestigious award for cinematic achievements, because the Academy lacks an appropriate category.

We think Swift might after an EGOT — a designation given to those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award — and with the kind of Oscar buzz she's getting over one of her most recent projects, Broadway might be the only stage she has yet to tackle.