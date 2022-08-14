Why J.K. Rowling Has Been Dragged Into The Salman Rushdie Stabbing Controversy

Salman Rushdie was the victim of a horrific stabbing attack on August 12, 2022. The BBC reported that the novelist was giving a speech at the Chautauqua Institution in New York State when a man rushed onto the stage and attacked him. Rushdie, who sustained multiple stab wounds, was flown by helicopter to undergo surgery at a trauma center in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was "hospitalized with serious injuries" and placed on a ventilator. The next day, British-American writer Aatish Taseer announced in a since-deleted tweet (via The AP) that the author was "off the ventilator and talking (and joking)."

Per The New Times, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa against Rushdie in 1989, following the release of his book "The Satanic Verses." The then-Supreme Leader of Iran offered Muslims a reward of "several million dollars" in return for killing the Indian-born novelist. Rushdie immediately went into hiding, where he remained for the next decade, regularly moving from one secret location to another under the protection of the British police 24-7.

Rushdie returned to public life in 1998 after the Iranian government renounced the death sentence. However, the fatwa remained in place. The Guardian reports that Hadi Matar from Fairview, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Matar pleaded not guilty on August 13 and was remanded in custody after being refused bail. Matar faces up to 25 years if convicted. The literary world publicly condemned Salman Rushdie's stabbing, including J.K. Rowling, who's now been dragged into the controversy.