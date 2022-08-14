Twitter Is Losing It Over Pete Davidson And Martha Stewart's Bond Amid Kim Kardashian Breakup

Martha Stewart has been thrown into the drama between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, and she's causing a bit of a frenzy. Davidson and Kardashian announced their split on August 5, after nine seemingly happy months as a couple. And while their romance ended shortly after it began, a source revealed to E! News that the pair has "a lot of love and respect for each other."

Following his separation from the SKIMS founder, Davidson reportedly found solace in his budding friendship with actor Orlando Bloom. According to Hollywood Life, the duo — who are set to co-star in the upcoming "Wizards" film — bonded while on-set in Australia. "Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him," an insider revealed. "Orlando explained how he's been in the same situation and to try and not take things too hard."

Now, the "Saturday Night Live" alum has found himself facing another peculiarity amid his breakup from Kardashian, but this one involves a strange Twitter theory.