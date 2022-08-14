Twitter Is Losing It Over Pete Davidson And Martha Stewart's Bond Amid Kim Kardashian Breakup
Martha Stewart has been thrown into the drama between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, and she's causing a bit of a frenzy. Davidson and Kardashian announced their split on August 5, after nine seemingly happy months as a couple. And while their romance ended shortly after it began, a source revealed to E! News that the pair has "a lot of love and respect for each other."
Following his separation from the SKIMS founder, Davidson reportedly found solace in his budding friendship with actor Orlando Bloom. According to Hollywood Life, the duo — who are set to co-star in the upcoming "Wizards" film — bonded while on-set in Australia. "Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him," an insider revealed. "Orlando explained how he's been in the same situation and to try and not take things too hard."
Now, the "Saturday Night Live" alum has found himself facing another peculiarity amid his breakup from Kardashian, but this one involves a strange Twitter theory.
Martha Stewart shuts down photo linking her to Pete
Martha Stewart wants to make it clear that she had no part in Pete Davidson's separation from Kim Kardashian. The lifestyle guru recently found herself at the center of an online theory after writer Gennefer Gross tweeted an image of Stewart and Davidson holding hands. "We should've seen this coming," Gross wrote alongside the image.
The image set off a bit of a firestorm online as fans jokingly began to suggest that Stewart stole Davidson from Kardashian. "She does know how to use a hot glue gun," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "Snoop you lose." And of course, there were others who were stunned by Stewart's ageless appearance.
The photograph, which was taken at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April, shows nothing more than a touching moment between friends, according to Stewart. When asked about the validity of the social media rumors, the talk show host told the Daily Mail, "'Pete Davidson is like the son I never had." She went on to add, "He is a charming boy who is finding his way." Stewart then revealed that she has extended an invitation to the comedian to join her as a guest on her podcast.