The Tragic Death Of 90210 Actor Denise Dowse

Actor Denise Dowse has died at age 64, TMZ confirmed.

The devastating news comes a week after her older sister Tracey posted a heartbreaking message from Denise's Instagram account. Tracey asked for positive thoughts for her sister, writing, "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

Sadly, on August 13, Tracey revealed that Denise had passed away. She paid a tribute on Instagram, writing, "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member." Tracey also expressed gratitude for family and friends and requested privacy during this tough time. Many celebrities chimed in with their admiration for the actor. Denise's "Insecure" co-star Issa Rae commented, "Sending you much love. Ms. Denise will be so missed and her impact will be felt for generations. I am forever thankful for her guidance." Let's look back on Denise Dowse's remarkable career.