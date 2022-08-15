Derek Jeter And A-Rod Reveal Where Their Rocky Friendship Stands Today

If you know one thing about Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez's friendship, it's probably that the two haven't exactly seen eye to eye for years now. The two baseball superstars have quite the history of drama behind them, with A-Rod even on record throwing what appeared to be a little shade Jeter's playing ability way back in a 2001 Esquire interview.

Their rocky relationship then entered the spotlight once again more than a decade later when the documentary "The Captain" came to ESPN and took a deep dive into the twosome's frosty past. In the series, Jeter suggested he fell out with his former Yankees teammate after he made the controversial remarks about his ability as a baseball player. "You can say whatever you want about me as a player. That's fine," Jeter said, per Daily Beast, "But then it goes back to the trust and the loyalty. 'This is how the guy feels? He's not a true friend,' is how I felt. Because I would not do that to a friend." As for Rodriguez? He appeared to stand behind his past remarks while Jeter made it clear he's no fan of letting people back into his life after he feels they've crossed him.

But has Jeter just done a U-turn on that stance? The two are speaking about where they really stand today — and it looks like they've scored a home run in the rekindling a friendship department.