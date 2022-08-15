Metallica Lead Singer Has Sad News About His 20-Year Marriage

In Hollywood, romance can be short-lived, and marriage, even more so. Just ask Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who announced their divorce via Instagram after four years of marriage. Or Shakira and Gerard ​​Piqué, who shocked fans when they split in June. A-lister breakups might be the norm, while couples who stay together for the long haul are the anomaly.

Rock-metal power couple James Hetfield and his wife of nearly three decades, Francesca Hetfield, seemed to belong in the latter category, at least as of August. Per Page Six, the Metallica frontman met his wife in 1997. They tied the knot after five years of dating, and went on to welcome daughters Cali and Marcella, as well as son Castor.

Despite the fact that Metallica ranks as one of the most commercially successful bands of all time — and has inspired new waves of metal groups — James admitted to "feeling a little bit insecure" during a May concert in Brazil (via Blabber Mouth). In 2021, he also spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the intense pressure he felt on tour. "There was such an expectation already on myself to not let the team down and be the best as possible. But then you add 60,000 people out there ... you need to be what they need you to be," he said. Now fans know that perhaps James had been struggling with personal changes in his life that could have contributed to those feelings of insecurity.