Leonardo DiCaprio's Charity Dealings Are Reportedly Shadier Than We Thought

Leonardo DiCaprio is widely known and beloved across America for being one of the country's foremost film stars, appearing as the leading man in dozens of films since his launch to fame in the 1990s. Over the years, DiCaprio has become one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, as well as one of America's foremost sex symbols.

Perhaps due in part to his widespread popularity, DiCaprio has been unafraid to get involved politically, having campaigned for John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign, campaigned for Barack Obama in 2012, planned a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and fundraised for Joe Biden in 2020. During the 2020 election cycle, DiCaprio also narrated a Netflix documentary about voting rights.

One of DiCaprio's go-to issues is climate change, and the actor has become one of the biggest voices in Hollywood to speak out in favor of environmentalism and action against global warming. This was largely why he formed Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting environmental awareness, preserving Earth's biodiversity, and supporting renewable energy. For his work promoting protection of the environment, DiCaprio has received praise from numerous environmental groups over the past two decades. However, according to one new report, it turns out that DiCaprio's numerous charity dealings may be a bit shadier than we once thought.