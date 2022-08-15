The Reason Tom Holland Is Stepping Away From Social Media

As Spider-Man, Tom Holland can sling web and take down villains that sometimes resemble trolls, but unfortunately, his fictional powers are useless on the world wide web, where villainous internet trolls use screennames to hide their identities rather than masks.

Over the years, Holland has had a love-hate relationship with the internet. While chatting with Daniel Kaluuya for Variety's Actors on Actors series, he remembered how he was nervously waiting to see if he'd scored the role of Peter Parker when he saw a number of online polls saying fans didn't want to see him in Parker's Spidey suit. Then, he learned he got the part from an article on the internet. "I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts," he recounted. But with great power comes great meme-ability. Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Holland recalled how his fans started mercilessly making fun of the way he pronounces "croissant," which to them sounds more like "quackson." Luckily, he finds their amusement amusing — even if the joke is getting just a bit worn-out. "I am a walking meme," he quipped.

After a photo of Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya locking lips went viral, Holland discovered another downside of being an internet obsession. "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," he stated. Now, he's following Zendaya's lead by taking a much-needed social media break.