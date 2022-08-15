R. Kelly's Legal Woes Deepen Amid New Federal Trial

R. Kelly's legal woes have worsened following the singer's conviction for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. In September 2021, the entertainer was found guilty of one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of women across state lines for the purpose of prostitution, per CBS News.

On June 29, the "Ignition" singer was subsequently sentenced to 30 years in prison, despite his attorney's request for a 10-year-sentence. "To the victims in this case, your voices were heard, and justice was finally served," U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulist said after the verdict (via Page Six). "No one deserves what they experienced at his hands. Or the threats and harassment they faced."

And, while Kelly did not speak during his sentencing, his attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, emphasized that the singer regrets for his actions, but neglected the notion that he's a "monster," per CNN. Bonjean also warned of pending litigation against Kelly, who is set to return to court shortly.