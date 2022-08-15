R. Kelly's Legal Woes Deepen Amid New Federal Trial
R. Kelly's legal woes have worsened following the singer's conviction for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. In September 2021, the entertainer was found guilty of one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of women across state lines for the purpose of prostitution, per CBS News.
On June 29, the "Ignition" singer was subsequently sentenced to 30 years in prison, despite his attorney's request for a 10-year-sentence. "To the victims in this case, your voices were heard, and justice was finally served," U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulist said after the verdict (via Page Six). "No one deserves what they experienced at his hands. Or the threats and harassment they faced."
And, while Kelly did not speak during his sentencing, his attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, emphasized that the singer regrets for his actions, but neglected the notion that he's a "monster," per CNN. Bonjean also warned of pending litigation against Kelly, who is set to return to court shortly.
Jury selection begins in R. Kelly's second federal trial
Nearly two months after receiving a 30-years-long sentence for several sex crimes, R. Kelly is gearing up for a second federal trial. According to The Washington Post, the trial, set in Chicago, stems from accusations that the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer tampered with witnesses during his 2008 child pornography trial. Former Kelly staffers, Derrel McDavid and Milton "June" Brown, will also be co-defendants in the upcoming trial. Per the Post, the then-underage victim, who was at the center of Kelly's original child pornography case, is expected to take the stand and confirm her participation in the infamous video.
Kelly has since expressed concern over jury selection. Legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed a request from the singer's legal team to disqualify any potential jurors who may have watched the "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries. "There's no scenario in which an individual exposed to the contents of Surviving R. Kelly can be impartial," his attorneys argued. The trial is set to begin on August 15.