James Tupper Shuts Down An Upsetting Rumor About His Ex Anne Heche

Anne Heche and James Tupper fell for each other while working on the series "Men In Trees." Both actors had other partners at the time, and Tupper described the romance as "unexpected" when speaking to Access in 2007. "Out of our understanding that we want to live life the same way, have the same point of view on life, we just were lucky enough to fall in love," Heche said while describing their relationship that would last over a decade. Before working with the "Donnie Brasco" actor, Tupper read about his co-star's mercurial personality. "I'd heard a lot of things about Anne like everybody else and I came up here keeping my mind open," he told Access.

The couple never tied the knot, but they did develop a unique tradition that involved Tupper popping the question. "One of the really fun things we do is every year I ask Anne to marry me," the "Big Little Lies" actor told Cupid's Pulse in 2015. A couple years later, Heche confirmed the perpetual proposal. "Eternally engaged is fantastic," she told Closer Weekly in 2017 while discussing their relationship. Meanwhile, Tupper said he bought "a new ring" for each proposal.

In 2018, Heche and Tupper called it quits. Initially, they appeared on good terms, but by 2020, the formerly "eternally engaged" pair was then engaged in a bitter custody battle over their son, Atlas Heche Tupper, per Us Weekly. Despite the apparent bad blood, Tupper still had kinds words for Heche following her fatal car crash.