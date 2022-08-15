What Sadie Sink Was Doing Before Stranger Things

Sadie Sink is just one of the breakout talents to have emerged from "Stranger Things." The star, who plays the role of the feisty Maxine Mayfield, stole viewers' hearts as they watched her grow from a gangly 14-year-old in Season 2 to a stunning young woman who graces the covers of fashion magazines. And she has the world at her feet. Not only does she have over 24 million followers on Instagram alone, but co-star Winona Ryder could not stop singing her praises. The actor, who plays Joyce Byers on "Stranger Things," told E! News, "Sadie is like Liv Ullmann." Adding, "She's going to be like Meryl Streep." All eyes on you, Sadie, no rush.

However, the "Fear Street" actor was blown away when she got the part of Max. Apparently, she had been a fan of the show and had followed the first season. She told Interview Magazine, "So it was a really exciting project when I got the audition and then I got four callbacks and then after the callbacks, they wanted me to do a screen test, and the next day I found out I got the part." It seems as if the producers recognized her talent immediately, and she's been taking the world by storm since then. But, before Sink auditioned for "Stranger Things," she took Broadway by storm with her portrayal of another iconic character.