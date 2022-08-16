A$AP Rocky's Legal Situation Just Got More Serious

A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) was arrested for a disturbing reason back on April 20, 2022 and now, four months later, his legal troubles have come back to haunt him. As NBC News reported, the rapper was vacationing in Barbados with a very pregnant Rihanna and when they returned home on their private jet, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were waiting at Los Angeles International Airport to arrest him. Rocky was handcuffed and taken to LAPD HQ for questioning while cops also searched his home and gathered one box of possible evidence, per TMZ. After paying $550,000 bail, Rocky was released within three hours and although no charges were pressed, he did get a court date for August 17. As NBC News confirmed, the arrest was made in connection with a shooting that took place on November 6, 2021 at 10:20p.m. near the intersection of Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue in Hollywood, California. Rocky was accused of shooting at an acquaintance twice before running off on foot with two other men, per People.

Less than a month later, RiRi gave birth to their first child and Rocky was all about fatherhood. As he told Dazed, he was looking forward to being a hands-on dad to his baby boy and raising an open-minded kiddo. "I just want a cool child with cool parents," he told the mag. Now, his focus has been shifted right back to the law as his legal situation just got more serious.