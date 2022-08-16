The Reason Anne Heche Wasn't Cast In A Classic Tom Cruise Film

On "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef," Anne Heche dropped a bombshell: She auditioned for the part of Dorothy Boyd in Cameron Crowe's 1996 mega-hit, "Jerry Maguire." Heche didn't get the part; it went to Renée Zellweger, and she thinks it had something to do with her big mouth. "I was like, 'I don't understand who she is because he's not really in love with her. So, I don't understand this movie,'" she recalled telling Crowe of the character. "He didn't really love her. And she wished that he loved her. Bye, no, that doesn't make sense."

Heche added that her agent was flabbergasted by her critique of the film's plot, telling Yontef: "My agent called me up after and was like, 'Are you out of your mind? Did you just say that this movie doesn't make any sense?' And I said, 'Yup.'" Of course, the movie went on to become a massive critical and commercial success, garnering five Oscar nominations and three Golden Globe nominations, including two wins.

When Yontef joked about how massively successful the film was, Heche shot back. "Dude. Believe me, I know. Believe me. I know exactly what happened," she admitted. Still, it sounds like the actor took it on the chin: "These are mistakes that I've made in my life. It's things that I'm willing to admit in my 12-step program of admitting stupid things I've done: Tell Cameron Crowe that his movie doesn't make sense."