The Real Reason Christine Quinn Left The Oppenheim Group

Christine Quinn was often thought of and referenced as the "villain" of Netflix's hit show "Selling Sunset." Although she was a friend of all of the brokers during Season 1, things quickly changed as the show grew in popularity and new women were added to the cast. Her drama with fan-favorite Chrishell Stause ultimately drove a wedge between Quinn and her close friend Mary Fitzgerald as well as with the other ladies. It quickly turned into a war between Quinn and the other brokers, which inevitably made for great television and an uncomfortable office dynamic.

After her falling out with Fitzgerald, Quinn told another broker, Heather Rae Young, "Mary and I were close in proximity because we lived together, but it was surface level. It wasn't deep" (via Us Weekly). Fitzgerald thought Quinn was one of her best friends, so this did not sit well with her and the drama continued to escalate. Despite all the issues she started through gossiping, Quinn saw things differently.

Quinn told Entertainment Tonight that she was dealing with anxiety during her pregnancy as well as postpartum depression which contributed to how she handled some of the situations with the other brokers. "I was walking into work. It was a lion's den and these girls were pitted against me. And it was really, really difficult." Quinn said. The drama and fighting only continued to get worse as time went on and it was clear the reality star reaching her breaking point.