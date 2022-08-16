What Does Super Freaky Girl By Nicki Minaj Mean? Here's What We Think

Nicki Minaj's new music drought has finally ended, and now we totally understand why the Barbz were so eager. Her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," began making waves before it was even released, with a sample of the song going viral on TikTok. Over 190,000 videos have been posted featuring the audio, with even the historically wholesome JoJo Siwa trying her hand at the viral dance.

The song was quickly voted by fans to be this week's best new release, according to Billboard. The success makes sense — not only was the track highly anticipated and super catchy, but it also samples an '80s tune that dominated the charts in its day, and Minaj is now introducing it to a new generation of fans.

If you've spent any time on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or even YouTube Shorts in the last few weeks, you're likely all too familiar with this track's raunchy chorus. We're not ones to shy away from a super freaky challenge, however, so let's break it down.