Naomie Olindo Reveals Cringe-Worthy Details About Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup

"Southern Charm" fans were stunned to hear that Naomie Olindo hooked up with her ex-boyfriend and former co-star Craig Conover once or twice in 2021 after they broke up in 2017, per People. While some viewers were hopeful that the pair would reunite, it became clear that they were not interested in pursuing a relationship with each other again. The former couple has, however, maintained a friendship despite their past and the drama that surrounded their relationship.

Olindo told People, "Neither one of us ever thought we would get back together. This happened a year ago now and it was sort of a one or two-off situation where you just know each other and you're comfortable around each other and you have some fun."

Conover is currently dating another reality star, Paige DeSorbo from "Summer House," according to E! News, and he seems appears to be focused on their romance right now. The pair continues to work on their long-distance relationship despite living in different states, per Page Six, while Olindo, on the other hand, is shocking viewers with another unexpected hookup that has everyone talking.