Florence Pugh Opens Up About Her Rare Childhood Medical Condition

British actor Florence Pugh has been a young breakthrough actor as she can be seen in the thriller and horror movie "Midsommar" in 2019, as well as the most recent movie of the classic novel "Little Women" in the same year, per IMBd. Marvel fans know her as Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow's younger "sister." The Oxford-born actor probably didn't mind traveling to Norway, Morocco, and Budapest for "Black Widow," as she spent three years of her childhood in Spain, allowing her to explore as a little girl.

"Even though we moved out [Oxford] for other reasons, looking back on it, I'm so happy I had that childhood," Pugh told The Guardian. "[I was] in and out of the sea naked, cycling down the road in my knickers, and bartering with the sweet shop owner."

It seems that Pugh is a fan of the great outdoors, as she was recently a guest on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls." A preview clip showed the actor and Grylls jumping out of a helicopter and into a rainforest. Throughout the video, she kept calm, cool, and collected, and she even laughs at a joke that Grylls made. But with all of the action she does, most people don't know that she grew up with a serious and rare respiratory condition.