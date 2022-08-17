Kanye West's Gap Partnership Gets Unpredictable Rollout In Stores

Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to controversy. Between his high-profile relationship drama and frequent social media rants, it's hard to predict what the rapper will make headlines for next. His clothing line, Yeezy, often receives flak for its trend-setting designs, which are frequently over-the-top and unlike other, more practical clothing items.

Although Yeezy's unique releases are easy to poke fun at, the brand has been undeniably influential. Forbes named Ye a billionaire, in large part due to the brand's success. An expert for Insider noted that the viral marketing campaigns for the streetwear have often served as "artistic expressions while his distribution strategies are mass."

Now, it seems that Ye is working his creativity in the distribution tactics as well ... but Twitter isn't pleased about his latest effort. Shortly before the roll-out of Yeezy's latest collaboration with Gap, Ye shared an Instagram post that said "the homeless" should be "the biggest inspiration for all design." Ye's application of this mindset has resulted in Yeezy displays that are impractical at best, and insensitive at worst.