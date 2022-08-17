PGA Star Patrick Reed Goes After The Golf Channel In Major Way

Golfer Patrick Reed came under fire in 2019, and one of his most vocal critics was Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. The incident took place during the Hero World Challenge. At the time, Reed was penalized two strokes for allegedly moving sand behind his ball, which some believed was an effort to improve his lie. During a segment on the Golf Channel, Chamblee did not hold back his thoughts surrounding Reed's behavior. "To defend what Patrick Reed did is defending cheating. It's defending breaking the rules," the analyst said (via Golf). Not only did Chamblee bash the golfer, but he had strong words for his entire team. "The specter of having in their midst somebody who so flagrantly broke the rules; look, they made a deal with the devil when they put Patrick Reed on this team," he added.

In 2021, Reed once again found himself in the hot seat, this time at the Farmers Insurance Open, when there was dispute over whether his ball bounced, or was embedded. The 2018 Masters champion used a marker and lifted his ball before an official could inspect it. That move drew the ire of several golfers, and once again Chamblee took Reed to task. "He violated that code in so many ways that even the rules officials themselves were stammering as to how to address it," he said on the Golf Channel (via Bunkered).

Over a year later, Reed had a serious response for both Chamblee and the Golf Channel.