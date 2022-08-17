Landon Barker Shares Vulnerable Update On His Mental Health

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital in early July. The musician, who is married to Kourtney Kardashian, posted an update about the health scare on Twitter. "I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area," the drummer stated. "This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis." Following Travis' health update, his son has recently opened up about his own health on Instagram — specifically his mental health.

"My derealization has been really bad and I just wanna come on here and tell everyone your [sic] not alone and we are all imperfect in our own ways," Landon told his Instagram followers on his Story (via Page Six). "I love you guys. #mentalhealthawareness." The 18-year-old TikTok star also shared slideshow graphics about derealization and OCD, or obsessive compulsive disorder, informing his followers what he sometimes goes through. Per WebMD, derealization is "a mental state where you feel detached from your surroundings."

Landon isn't the only young celebrity who struggles with mental health. In mid-July, singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes had to cancel the rest of his tour due to mental health issues. "It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he said in a statement posted to Instagram.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.