Shawn Mendes Announces Sad Career News Amid Mental Health Struggles

Singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes has been pretty open about his struggles in the spotlight. Mendes opened up about his mental health in his song "In My Blood," as the lyrics "Help me, it's like the walls are caving in / Sometimes I feel like giving up" reveal his struggles with anxiety, per Genius. In April, he shared a message on Twitter, saying, "The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I'm not failing."

Although the young pop star has had fun on the road for his "Wonder" world tour, he realized he had to put his health first. "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," Mendes said in a statement on July 8 (via E! News). He went on to say that he felt ready to perform, but underestimated the work the tour would take, and stated that he hit a "breaking point."

According to an interview with Billboard in March, he's connected with spirituality to help with his mental health, saying that it's "a part of my life that is much bigger than I actually even let on." The outlet also mentioned that his tour was his biggest tour yet, and unfortunately, it may have been too big for the young singer to handle.